Aerial shot of Tauranga and Bay of Plenty.

They’re door-knocking their last residents, waving their final signs, taking down their hoardings and thanking their volunteers and supporters. To mark the end of the election campaign, the Bay of Plenty Times invited candidates of the Tauranga, Bay of Plenty and Waiaraki electorates to send in a photo of how they are wrapping up.





Erika Harvey - NZ First, Tauranga

Erika Harvey on the final stretch of the campaign trail with her son Ziggy on board for the ride.





Jonathan Langridge - New Conservatives, Tauranga

Jonathan Langridge grabs a selfie on the last day of delivering fliers and having street talks.





Cameron Luxton - Act, Bay of Plenty

Cameron Luxton is hoping those voters he hasn't been able to meet have seen Act’s billboards, such as this one on Oceanbeach Rd.





Kirsten Murfitt - NZ First, Bay of Plenty

Kirsten Murfitt’s team of volunteers weathered a cold wind for their last sign-holding outing in Pāpāmoa.





Tom Rutherford - National, Bay of Plenty

Tom Rutherford and National volunteers become “human hoardings” to spread the party's message.





Christine Young - Act, Tauranga

Christine Young, centre, and fellow Act candidate Cameron Luxton, left, join supporters to form a wall of pink.





Larry Baldock - Independent, Tauranga

Larry Baldock taking off the sign with his team, partner and wife of 46 years.





Rawiri Waititi - Te Pati Māori, Waiariki