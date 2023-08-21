The Green Party has reported the damage and remediation efforts to Hutt City Council. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Green Party volunteers are being reminded of their responsibility to avoid damage to the local environment after a campaign team’s EV got stuck at a park in Lower Hutt.

The effort to push the car off the sodden ground has ripped up grass and left muddy track marks.

A spokesperson for the party said they made every effort to minimise the environmental impact of their billboards.

The party apologised for the damage done at the park, the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately the vehicle our local team was using got stuck. The local team returned to this particular area to relevel the ruts and sow grass seed.”

The party has reported the damage and remediation efforts to Hutt City Council.

The council has been approached for comment.

“We are confident this is an isolated incident,” the party spokesperson said.

“But we will of course be reminding our volunteers of their responsibility to avoid doing any damage to the local environment.”