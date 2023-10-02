Election 2023: Advance voting? Use our interactive map to find out where you can vote

Voting places opened for advance voting on October 2 and will be open until election day - Saturday, October 14.

Use this map to find out what voting places are open near you today. You can vote in any location, but voting will likely be faster, and you won’t need to cast a special vote if you vote in your electorate or in one of the out-of-electorate polling places that support your electorate.

Most voting places support their electorate and potentially a few of the neighbouring electorates, but some urban locations support lots of electorates. Voting places in Westfield Newmarket support 23 different electorates.

You need to be enrolled to vote, but you can enrol at a voting place if you need to - even on election day. If you enrol and vote at the voting place, your vote will be a ‘special declaration vote’.

The electoral commission states: To enrol and vote, you must be 18 years or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and have lived in New Zealand continuously for 12 months or more at some time in your life.

When you’re enrolling to vote, you’re considered to be a permanent resident if you’re in New Zealand legally and aren’t required to leave within a specific time.

During the 2020 election, 1.9 million votes - a little over two-thirds of the total - were cast before election day.