Election 2020: World leaders, Dalai Lama react to Labour, Jacinda Ardern's re-election

World leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for Labour's landslide victory in the 2020 election.

He re-election was a hot talking point around the world, with leaders from all over the political spectrum taking time to praise Ardern for results.

In the UK, Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson said the future looks great and is excited to work with Ardern on a number of issues.

"Congratulations @jacindaardern for winning a second term as New Zealand PM. From our work together to tackle climate change to forging an exciting new trade partnership, the UK and NZ have great things to look forward to in the future."

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said London shared a special relationship with New Zealand.

My warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on your re-election as Prime Minister of New Zealand.



"My warmest congratulations to @jacindaardern on your re-election as Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"Looking forward to continuing London's special relationship with NZ based on our shared vision for an inclusive, fairer and greener future."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was full of praise for Ardern, tweeting that the 40-year-old empowers women around the world.

"Congratulations, @JacindaArdern. Whether it's fighting climate change, empowering women and girls around the world, or ensuring equitable vaccine distribution, I look forward to continuing our work together - and keeping the Canada-New Zealand friendship strong."

He also released a full statement congratulating Ardern: "On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on her electoral victory.

"Over the years, Prime Minister Ardern and I have been working together to move forward on the things that matter most to Canadians and New Zealanders, including addressing the health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring a sustainable economic recovery that includes everyone, fighting climate change, and empowering women and girls around the world. Her dedication and determination have helped advance these important issues, and I look forward to continuing our progress to build a more inclusive, equal, and resilient world for everyone.

"We remain committed to deepening our relationship and working towards a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world."

The Dalai Lama was also watching the New Zealand election results closely, taking to Twitter to tell Ardern he admires her wisdom and leadership.

"I congratulate Jacinda Ardern on her party's resounding victory in the New Zealand general election. I admire the courage, wisdom and leadership, as well as the calm, compassion and respect for others, she has shown in these challenging times."

The Dalai Lama was also watching the New Zealand election results closely, taking to Twitter to tell Ardern he admires her wisdom and leadership. Photo / Getty

Across the ditch, former Labor leader Bill Shorten said Kiwis had "great taste in political leaders" and congratulated his "friend" Jacinda Ardern for her "famous victory".