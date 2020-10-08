Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Election 2020: On the road with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern

16 minutes to read
Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is mobbed on a visit to Nelson. Photo / Derek Cheng

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is mobbed on a visit to Nelson. Photo / Derek Cheng

Claire Trevett
By
Claire Trevett

Political editor

Vote2020

Last week we profiled Judith Collins on the campaign trail. This week, it's Jacinda Ardern.

New Zealand is trying to feed up Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

Wherever she goes, she has food shoved

