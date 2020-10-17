Election 2020: New Conservatives fall short again, say they'll be back in 2023

New Conservative leader Leighton Baker went to court to fight his party's exclusion from the TVNZ multi-party debate. The party failed to get into Parliament last night. Photo / Sam Hurley

The New Conservatives say they are not dead and buried after failing to get elected to Parliament for the fourth consecutive time.

The party was on 1.4 per cent of the party vote on election night, an improvement on its 2017 result but not enough to get into power.

Leader Leighton Baker admitted earlier this week that his party had struggled to reach a national audience.

"It is a big hurdle. The reality is you can do as much as you like on social media but there's only a certain amount of people on there."

Baker, a businessman who stood in the Waimakariri seat, was particularly disappointed in its exclusion from the television multi-party debate because of its low polling - a decision which it unsuccessfully challenged in court.

Baker conceded that the entry of Advance NZ into the election contest probably damaged New Conservative as the two parties were campaigning on similar issues, in particular what they saw as an erosion of democracy during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Act Party's surge in popularity also damaged New Conservative's prospects.

Baker said his party would not be deterred by its latest defeat, and would compete again in 2023.

He said the party had rebuilt from the Colin Craig era, which ended in controversy when the former founder, leader and backer resigned over allegations of sexual harassment. It stood candidates in all 72 electorates.

"We've built, we've grown, this has been a great hit-out," he said.

The party wanted electoral reforms to break up the two-party monopoly in New Zealand politics. Changes could include lowering the party vote threshold from 5 per cent to 3 or 4 per cent, introducing a Single Transferable Vote system to reduce the wasted vote, and giving all political parties equal state funding rather than proportional.

Since Craig left, the party has attempted to reinvent itself. It moved further right on the political spectrum by delving into culture wars more typically associated with American politics - abortion, guns, gender identity and free speech.

The party ran on a platform of traditional family values, longer sentences for violent crimes, introducing trades training for Year 9s, and scrapping the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Baker said earlier this week that he intended to stay on as leader if his party was not elected.

"I'm keen to do it but it's a democratic party and they'll decide if I've done a good job."