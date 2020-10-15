Election 2020: National Party leader Judith Collins says she'll stay on, no matter what voters decide

By RNZ

National Party leader Judith Collins has ruled out resigning, no matter what happens in tomorrow's election.

Collins said she became party leader at a time when polls showed "very poor" support for National.

"I never ever in my wildest dreams ever imagined that I would have to take over the leadership in the circumstances I did," she said.

"Suddenly I was into it with our internal polling very, very poor ... I've been getting it back up.

"We need strong leadership generally for the country, but if we're in opposition - and I hope we're not - we're going to need very strong leadership."

The latest Colmar Brunton poll, conducted between October 10 and 14, showed 46 per cent support for Labour and 31 per cent support for National.

Only 20 per cent picked Judith Collins as preferred prime minister, while 55 per cent chose Jacinda Ardern.

Collins said 15 per cent of voters were undecided - and that could shift the election tomorrow towards a National victory.

Some National Party supporters were "quiet Kiwis", who were reluctant to reveal their preferences to political pollsters, she said.

"I've been able to re-energise the party and I think we have a real shot tomorrow."

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins go head to head with just over one day to go to polling day. Video / TVNZ

Collins said she was not worried by increased support for the Act Party, which received 8 per cent support in the latest poll.

"The people who decide to vote for Act are doing so because they want a National-led government, not a Labour-led government.

"The answer to them, if they want to help get that National-led government, is to party vote National."

Collins ruled out any possibility of National seeking support from New Zealand First to become the government. New Zealand First received 3 per cent support in the latest poll, while the Green Party was on 8 per cent.

"Our caucus has made it very clear their view is they would rather not do a deal with Mr Peters.

"I just don't think he's going to be back," she said.

When asked about her views on the widening gap between the wealthy and those living in poverty in New Zealand, Collins said "some people will have more money than others".

"When you talk about inequality, if you mean taking money off people who have it to give it to other people, that's not what we're going to do," she said.

"The National Party stands for aspiration and growing the economy and growing wealth for everybody, not just saying 'we've got what we need now, we're going to chop it up'."