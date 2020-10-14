Election 2020: National MP promises 'lover taxes' for voters

A National Party candidate's election ad campaign has gone viral on Twitter after a typo changed his intent from "lower taxes" to "lover taxes".

The hilarious mix-up, printed in a community newspaper yesterday, has a photo of a smiling David Bennett next to three ticks - road to Tauranga, Waikato medical school, and lover taxes.

Bennett, who has been the MP for Hamilton East for the past 15 years, said the advertisement was meant to be the same as his election pamphlet, which says "lower taxes".

"Somehow lower became lover."

Even though the "w" key is two rows away from the "v" on a computer keyboard.

He didn't proofread the ad before it went to print but says he's not bothered by the mistake.

In fact, Bennett believes the ad, which was tweeted yesterday and so far has 1300 likes, 156 retweets and 71 comments, is bringing some much-needed humour to the hustings.

"I just think it's quite funny. It's bringing some light relief to the last days of the campaign."

The comments on the tweet by David Cormack take the mickey out of the error.

One person asked: "Is the first lover tax free and you get taxed on each subsequent lover? Is the lover you live with exempt? This could be a vote breaker for me".

"Is it per lover, or times with a lover. Need to know if we set up a money tin by the bed for every time, to put our taxes into," another wrote.

Comedian Michele A'Court replied: "Withholding tax?"

While I have voted Greens and support their wealth tax, that was before I knew National's @DavidBennettMP was proposing Lover Taxes. pic.twitter.com/wAEaPOcgKr — David Cormack (@David_Cormack) October 14, 2020

The typo had not been spotted when National Party leader Judith Collins rounded on the Green Party at Agora Cafe in Hamilton yesterday, but her comments suggest she would not support a lover tax.

"The Green people who said tax is love, and before the media wish to fact check me that is exactly what Marama Davidson referred to it [as], 'tax is love'.

"Too much love I think going on. They really do think like that. Before they came to politics, they never paid much tax. Having paid an awful lot more tax than I pay now I don't think tax is love."

National Party leader Judith Collins has had a bit of a chuckle about the ad.

Collins told Kerre McIvor she thinks he means lower taxes.

Collins says it's a good laugh but sometimes you can have an incorrect thing like that, where the proofreaders have missed it, and give it a lot more profile than it had before.

Additional reporting: Tom Rowland