Election 2020: Labour leader Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after meeting Mary Poppins cast

Jacinda Ardern's gearing up for show-time, with two weeks to go until election day.
The Labour leader got a sneak peek of the Mary Poppins Musical at Auckland's Civic Theatre.
Promoters say it'll be the biggest theatre in the world to re-open post-Covid.
While on the campaign trail, Ardern has revealed what she most admires about Winston Peters.
She says he has a lot of wisdom.
"You can't be in politics for that period of time without being a real reservoir of knowledge, and having a really good understanding of what has worked and hasn't worked in a political environment in the past."
The musical's re-opening is set to be one of the biggest worldwide since Covid-19 forced the closure of the West End and Broadway shows.
The cast of the musical performed two songs for Ardern – who was recently portrayed as Poppins in the satirical BBC comedy Spitting Image.
The meet-and-greet is her only public engagement of the day before tonight's final leaders' debate.
Ardern has gone toe-to-toe with National leader Judith Collins twice so far.
Although punters thought that Collins came out on top the first two times, there was a consensus that Ardern won in last week's Press debate.
The showdown comes just two days before polls close on Saturday.
Both camps are winding down their campaigns; both leaders have been on the road for the better part of a month.