An elderly man was rescued from the water near Princes Wharf in Auckland this morning after getting into difficulty.

The alarm was raised by a passenger on a passing ferry who thought they saw a body in the water.

The Auckland Police Maritime Unit responded to the incident around 11am.

The man was recovered from the water and assessed by St John paramedics before being taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.