The mental journey since had been hard and made tougher as he didn’t feel he had closure.

“Family, friends, my partner Stella Bismark, and the community, have been amazing and helpful, but I’ve had no support, accountability, or apology from anyone in TNZ.”

Each day was different.

“Some days I’m okay, but other days there’s a reminder about everything that has happened.

“There has been a lot of mixed emotions and a feeling of being let down.”

Moreover, “I haven’t even had a text from any sports organisation in New Zealand to see how I’m feeling.”

A positive person by nature, he’s joined a football team, is getting his social life back, catching up with people he hadn’t seen for a while, seeing his students more, and is looking forward to marrying Bismark in January at the Kāpiti Boating Club.

Bismark was super proud of her husband-to-be.

“He had a lot of negative emotions, from what has happened, but he’s managed to channel them into positive things.

“Instead of sitting around, and being upset, he comes and gives extra attention to students at training… or what charity runs he can do.”

Taekwondo athlete Eisa Mozhdeh, with his partner Stella Bismark. Photo / David Haxton

TNZ president Grandmaster Jin Keun Oh, via an “apology to the community” in late July on the organisation’s website and Facebook page, said the board “would like to acknowledge and apologise” for the athletes “being unintentionally misled”.

“While athletes were aware that TNZ was not an NZOC member and therefore could not submit athletes for selection to the Paris Olympics team, TNZ didn’t gain a clear understanding from NZOC as to whether an individual athlete could apply independently to NZOC for selection.

“TNZ conveyed to athletes that they would be able to apply to NZOC (independently from TNZ) for Olympic selection and at the time believed this pathway was available as per the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo, but unfortunately, this was not the case.”

Oh said TNZ accepted it should have been clearer the NZOC individual pathway would not be available, and the NZOC top 16 world ranking international performance requirement for selection to the Games would not be met.

It meant quota spots gained by Mozhdeh, and Jemesa Landers, at the Oceania Olympic qualifier were returned to World Taekwondo by NZOC which was “a devastating outcome for the athletes and the sport” and the impact “has been felt widely throughout the taekwondo community”.

I need a personal apology, or an individual coming to meet me. Eisa Mozhdeh

“TNZ would like to sincerely apologise to the affected families and wish to acknowledge the impact this had had on their lives and the lives of their families.

“TNZ would also like to apologise for failing to provide the necessary support to the athletes during this time and understand that it was and continues to be extremely difficult for them.

“TNZ acknowledges that athletes should always feel supported by their national governing body and will adopt measures to ensure this is the case in the future.”

Oh said as the World Taekwondo recognised national member association for taekwondo in New Zealand, the TNZ board was “continuing to work tirelessly to achieve NZOC membership for the benefit of our athletes.

“This has been a process that has spanned over two years and although TNZ has provided information requested by NZOC on numerous occasions, the application for membership is yet to be approved.

“TNZ is now working with an independent organisation to assist in resolving the situation and with a new membership model being released in the new year, that will look to bring our community closer together, the opportunity to demonstrate a cohesive and consolidated approach for members and athletes in New Zealand is upon us.”

Oh wanted to “provide assurances that everything is being done to gain NZOC membership so that we are able to apply for Olympic selection on behalf of our athletes”.

Mozhdeh said the public apology was a bit “too little too late” and felt the top 16 aspect wasn’t correct.

“I haven’t had any apology from the people who led to this.

“I need a personal apology, or an individual coming to meet me.”

The 26-year-old had a sense of “unfinished business in taekwondo”.

“That unfinished business is going to the Olympics… and getting the first taekwondo medal for New Zealand.

“I’m going to think about Los Angeles - if things get resolved - but for now I don’t want to make any decision.”

And as a coach, he wanted to see “these things resolved and no other athlete experiences the same thing again”.

“Even if it’s not for me, I still need to keep pushing, I think, to do my part for the next generation, so they don’t face the same.”



