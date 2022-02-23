A serious crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway left eight people injured and the highway closed for hours this afternoon.
A St John spokesperson said one patient was in critical condition, two were in moderate condition and five had minor injuries.
A number of vehicles were involved in the collision just after the Rosebank Rd off-ramp.
St John was called to the collision at 3.48pm and sent two ambulances.
State Highway 16 was closed this afternoon northbound between Rosebank Rd and Patiki Rd. It has since reopened.
The serious crash unit has been notified.