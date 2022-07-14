Several significant cannabis growing operations were located with 193 plants and approximately 9kg of packaged cannabis were restrained. Photo / NZ Police

Eight people have been arrested by police following an operation to dismantle a drug dealing and money-laundering operation across the North Island.

Ten search warrants were carried out today following the nine-month-long operation, coined Operation Bush, which resulted in the arrest of the alleged kingpin of the operation, a 40-year-old man from Waitemata, who is believed to be linked to a Vietnamese organised crime group.

Seven other people, including some foreign nationals, have been arrested and charged in relation to serious offending spanning over a number of years.

Nearly $6.5 million worth of assets were seized as a part of the bust, including five properties, and two vehicles with a combined value of $90,000.

Several significant cannabis growing operations were located, with 193 plants and approximately 9kg of packaged cannabis restrained.

The ready-to-sell cannabis seized from just one of the addresses is estimated to be worth about $60,000.

The operation was being carried out across Northland, Waitematā, Auckland City, Counties Manukau, and Waikato, police said in a statement.

Over the coming days, the eight people arrested are due to appear in the Whangārei, North Shore, Auckland, and Waikato District Courts.

Detective senior sergeant Andrew Dunhill, officer in charge of the Upper North Money Laundering Team, said police are not ruling out further arrests as a part of Operation Bush.