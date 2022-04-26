Auckland stores under attack as ram raids continue, the property market cools and Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Bollards have put a stop to a group of eight who attempted to ram raid two businesses in a West Auckland suburb overnight.

Police said the group of offenders used four vehicles to try to access GAS Kaurilands petrol station in Titirangi around 9.07pm.

"Police understand bollards at the petrol station have prevented the offenders from gaining access to the store."

The group fled from the petrol station before police arrived.

It is also understood that earlier in the night the group targeted a nearby dairy but were also unsuccessful in gaining entry past bollards.

Police are investigating both incidents and are reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting P050376175.

Information could also be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

These raids follow an early morning ram-raid at a Four Square in Thames on Monday.

The owner of Martina Four Square, Jaswinder Singh, was feeling "frustrated" and "sick" after his store was targetted for the fourth time since December.

Offenders smashed their way through the front of the Martina Four Square on Monday. Photo / Facebook

Around 1.20am on Monday, at least four offenders used a car to smash their way in.

Singh said the offenders tried to steal cigarettes but were unsuccessful as damaged counters blocked their way to the cabinet.

But the consequences that Singh is now facing are significant.

To replace the counter alone will cost around $16,000 he said. In the raid, the offenders damaged the Lotto counter which means Singh has not been able to sell Lotto tickets since and doesn't know when he'll be able to again.

Martina Four Square in Thames has been ram raided four times since December. Photo / Facebook

The entrance is currently boarded up and the price of repairs, a roller door and bollards could cost the landlord of the building up to $20,000, said Singh.

Singh said it was too easy for offenders to get away with what they do and rules needed to be tougher to stop the ram-raids.

"They know they can do whatever they like and they can walk away easily."