Eight injured in State Highway 2 crash at Paengaroa

FILE

State Highway 2 at Paengaroa is closed after a serious crash.

Eight people have been injured according to St John.

Five ambulance vehicles attended the incident. One person is in a serious condition, two moderate, and five are in a minor condition, St John said via its Twitter account.

06/09/21 07:56: Traffic incident in Paengaroa . 8 patients treated. Ambulance still on Scene. More details to follow. https://t.co/yMUEBI06Tq — St John (@StJohnAlerts) September 5, 2021

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance services were called to the scene on SH2 just before 8am.

NZTA said SH2 is closed between SH33 roundabout and Wilson Rd. Motorists are advised to delay their journey or allow extra time.

SH2 PAENGAROA - ROAD CLOSED - 9:10AM

Due to a serious crash, #SH2 is now C LOSED between SH33 roundabout and Wilson Rd. Delay your journey or allow extra time for detour via Wilson Rd/SH33: https://t.co/ZHS58JEfZr ^TP pic.twitter.com/qkTx07xdGN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, emergency services are at the scene of a crash between a truck and motorbike in on Taurikura Drive between Takitimu Drive and Whiore Ave

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene about 7.10am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene.

"St John treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Tauranga Hospital," she said.

More to come.