Eight crews needed to extinguish Oriental Bay, Wellington house fire

Fire crews responded to the blaze at Oriental Bay. Photo / Supplied

Eight fire crews were needed to battle a blaze in an Oriental Bay home yesterday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mike Wanoa said the call was received just before 4pm, and three fire crews were sent to the scene.

He said they arrived to find a small fire in a large free-standing three-story house in Oriental Bay.

"The fire was restricted to the second floor, but soon after it spread to floor above and then ceiling," he said.

More crews were sent to control the blaze, located at the end of Hay St, with eight crews in attendance at the height of the fire.

The fire was extinguished at 5.15pm, with all persons accounted for.