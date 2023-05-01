Eid Mubarak!

Younger members of the community were encouraged to show the audience their beautiful outfits. Photo / Ilona Hanne

New Plymouth’s La Mer lounge was packed on Sunday as hundreds gathered together to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr at a community party organised and hosted by the Pakistan Association of New Plymouth (PANP).

Traditionally the festival, which falls at the end of Ramadan, is marked by new clothes, delicious food and sweets, music and time with friends, and the community Eid gala included all those things. From bouncy castles to zorb balls and a chance to try out some virtual reality games, to candyfloss, sweets, games and raffles, there was something for all ages at the event.

Pakistan High Commissioner Murad Ashraf Janjua spoke at the event. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Pakistan High Commissioner Murad Ashraf Janjua was a guest of honour at the event, giving a speech at the start recognising the importance of the festival on the Islamic calendar.

He said while people sometimes describe Eid-al-Fitr as being a time to celebrate the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, it was in fact a way to continue building on the lessons and experience of Ramadan.

“The spirit of Ramadan lies in the idea of transformation. Through self-awareness, self-sacrifice and self-reflection along with the quest for knowledge, all together help better our communities.”

The very basic tenets of Islam lie in the search for, and acquisition of, knowledge, he said, with knowledge referring both to new, scientific knowledge, and the knowledge contained in the Qu’ran.

Ramadan was a time of reflection and for people to focus on showing kindness and humbleness, he said.

“Now make those things a part of your daily life.”

New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett thanked the organisers for inviting the public to share in their celebration. Photo / Ilona Hanne

MP Glen Bennett was another guest of honour invited to speak, thanking the organisers for the invitation.

“Thank you for creating space for myself and others to come and experience your culture and celebration.”

He reflected on the speech by the high commissioner, saying he was “really taken” by them.

“It has made me think about Ramadan being a time of self-focus and transformation.”

In Wellington, Glen shares an office with fellow MP Ibrahim Omer, who he said had taught him quite a bit about the Muslim faith simply by observation.

“In fact this year, Ibrahim was marking Ramadan as I, as a Christian, was marking Lent.”

There were lots of similarities between the faiths he said, with Lent and Ramadan each focusing on a time of reflection and connection to a higher being and to their community.

“Christians have it easier with Lent as we only give one thing up though!”

A henna artist was kept busy during the gala, creating beautiful and intricate designs. Photo / Ilona Hanne

For Sammie Mackey, it was the first time she had attended an Eid celebration, but it wouldn’t be the last she said.

“I really enjoyed today, it was so nice to be able to see how people celebrate, and to be invited to be part of it.”

She had read about the community Eid gala in the newspaper she said, and had decided to bring her children along to it.

Wearing new or special clothes is often one of the ways to celebrate Eid-al-Adha. Photo / Ilona Hanne

“I don’t really know much about Islam and none of my friends are Muslim, but I know children who go to school with my kids, some of them are Muslim, so I thought it would be good for my kids to learn something about it.”

Her 8-year-old daughter loved seeing all “the pretty dresses,” Sammie said.

“She said everyone looked beautiful and she is right, walking in you could feel this happy party atmosphere and the kids and I have felt so welcome.”

She would come to more events organised by the Muslim community, she said.

“I have loved finding out more and maybe also realising the things I thought I knew weren’t true or correct. I have really loved coming today and am glad I did.”

The team at the Stratford Press wishes all our Muslim readers a joyful Eid.

Eid Mubarak!

See next week’s photo page for more photos from the event.







