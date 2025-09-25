Eels have been cut up with a machete and attacked with stones in a Tasman creek. Photo / Tasman District Council

The Tasman District Council says it has heard reports of the resident eels in Borck Creek in Berryfields being cruelly and illegally targeted by youths.

The council says this has been an issue over the past few years in the area, with its science and educational teams trying to stop the behaviour by running educational community events, putting up signs to teach people about the eels and talking with children at school.

“It’s really unfortunate to see this behaviour starting up again,” a council spokesperson said.

“If you think your kids might be involved with something like this, we ask that you please have a chat with them to try and help them understand why this is wrong.”