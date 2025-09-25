Cameras might be installed if the attacks against the eels continue, the spokesperson said, to hold those responsible to account.
Under the Animal Welfare Act 1999, it is illegal to wilfully or recklessly harm wild animals, including native freshwater eels.
“Eels are recognised as sentient beings and harming them can result in prosecution and fines.
“Throwing stones, cutting/stabbing, or causing distress to eels is a serious offence.”
The council advised anyone who has witnessed eel cruelty to report it to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).
“We’d encourage anyone with information about cruelty to eels to contact us on 0800 00 83 33 so we can look into it,” an MPI spokesperson said.
Eels can live in New Zealand rivers and streams for 20 to 100 years before returning to the ocean to spawn and die.
It’s unclear how old the eels cut up in Borck Creek were, but there has previously been outrage online against two men who posed with some aged 60-70 years old at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch.
In February, hundreds of eels were found dead in Ōrākei Basin by a man riding his bike in the area.
“Across the organisation, we are currently undertaking a range of water testing to see if we can determine the cause and are awaiting results,” said the head of Auckland Council’s healthy waters department, Andrew Skelton. “We are not aware of any other eel deaths at other waterway locations.”