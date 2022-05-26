Kamo Intermediate School students enjoy the Mighty Walk and raise money for goals and nets to go on the new AstroTurf. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei school students have strapped on their walking shoes for a mighty fundraising cause.

Kamo Intermediate School students and teachers walked for hours - some for six - to raise money to equip their AstroTurf with nets and goalposts.

The mix of staff and students donned their brightest colours, and a few went the extra mile with a tutu, to take part in The Mighty Walk from 7.30am to 2pm yesterday. .

Some students had already finished doing 50 laps - the equivalent of 20km - in under three hours.

Kamo Intermediate School students, Tai Piggot, 12, and Mason Smith, 13, have done 50 laps of the 400m track in two hours with plenty of time to do more. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Principal Kim Sloane said it was the third time the school organised the fundraiser for the AstroTurf, to be ready sometime next term, and the current batch would be the first to benefit from it.

"It will open up more sporting opportunities for our students and is an asset for the school.

"The AstroTurf will be used for hockey, netball, football and so on, and it will be beneficial for the kids in our community."

Sage Cooper, 13, aims to do as many laps as she can on the wheelchair. She had already done four laps by 10.30 am. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sloane said the students decided to do the Mighty Walk and were either driven by raising money for the cause or to see how far they could walk.

Moreover, there were a few who were motivated by the idea of having lunch with the principal at their chosen eatery.

Honey Taylor, Tayla Foster, Sophie Tacon, Georgia Pearks, and Rose Finlayson take part in the Mighty Walk. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Sloane said around 10 boys and girls, who raised the maximum funds or did the most laps, would be taken out for lunch.

While the primary aim of the walk was to raise money for nets and goals, Sloane said it was also a social gathering of students and teachers.

Sloan acknowledged and appreciated the community and businesses in Whangārei to sponsor and help with the fundraiser.

Year 8 student Julia Scintto played hockey with her mates and said it was quite hard to play on grass.

"The new AstroTurf will help us improve our form and take the sport more seriously."

For Year 7 student Ellie Mackenzie, the new facility would help her get fitter and more involved in the sport.

This was the third year that the school was fundraising for the cause. It raised $40,000 last year and had surpassed this year's aim of $30,000 already.