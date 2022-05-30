Emma-Jane Matthew, Taine Marker, Lilly Kluger-Brown, Tyler Herbert, Jessica Hill, Ryan Murray, Mark Yearbury-Murphy, Rory Hydes, and Isla Priestly in King Richard. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

A vision-impaired teenager from Whangārei is one of 18 Northland students to compete at the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand (SGCNZ) National Festival.

Tauraroa Area School Year 12 student Kyren Andrew, who won silver at the national para-cycling competition last month, has one foot set in the drama world.

He is also the only blind person performing in Wellington during this long weekend, from June 2 to 6.

Following his trip to the National Festival, Kyren is much more excited about a week of intensive drama training at SGCNZ's National Shakespeare Schools Production (NSSP), which will be a stepping stone to his travel to the UK next year.

The 16-year-old aims to receive the extended three-week training in the heart of Shakespeare's drama world if he is successful at NSSP selection.

For Kyren, the drama journey only began last year when he took it as a subject.

Drama helped him to boost his confidence, he said.

"I am usually told my expressions, how to use my voice, body, techniques, and all that sort of stuff."

He was part of the King Richard play by Tauraroa Area School students and was awarded the most outstanding performer for the most tragic moment at the Regional Shakespeare Festival, held between April 3 and 13.

Kyren's is the latest of many accolades gathered by Tauraroa Area School at the Shakespeare drama festival.

Vision impaired student Kyren Andrew is excited about his trip to Otago for SGCNZ's National Shakespeare Schools Production (NSSP) in October. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

The school has been consistently winning awards at the regional festival for the last five years and 18 TAS drama students this year have won all three entries to the national festival.

Drama teacher Debbie Walters said the students were really passionate about theatre and the winner of the 15-minute play was a student-directed piece.

The school won three trophies at the regional Shakespeare competition this year – the most tragic moment, five minutes, and the 15-minute play.

Walters said drama was probably the best subject for the holistic learning and wellbeing of students.

"There are so many facets in the drama that you can learn so much from it – group decision-making, negotiations, being able to speak your mind and be confident.... just multiple layers of learning.

"The students really get to explore their feelings and characters and it can go quite deep.

"Sometimes stuff comes out in the drama room that wouldn't have come out anywhere else.

"They get to feel safe and it is their safe haven."

Student Jessica Hill, part of the 15-minute winner team, said there was a strong camaraderie within the drama group and many of the students had been working together for more than five years.

Tauraroa Area School drama teacher Debbie Walters believes drama is probably the best subject for the holistic learning and wellbeing of students. Photo / Avina Vidyadharan

Jessica appreciated the student-focused programme and the liberty provided by the school to bring their own creativity into play.

The drama team is currently fundraising for their trip to Wellington by selling pies and iceblocks in the school canteen.