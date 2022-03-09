PAT class members who worked on the sandpit project, from left: Sunniva Hunt, Te Hani Freakley, Beau, Cayle Kake, Jimbo Remnant, Hamiora Carmichael and Sam Doughty. Photo / Supplied

PAT class members who worked on the sandpit project, from left: Sunniva Hunt, Te Hani Freakley, Beau, Cayle Kake, Jimbo Remnant, Hamiora Carmichael and Sam Doughty. Photo / Supplied

A Northland school Pre Apprentice Trades (PAT) class has stepped up and helped out locals by building a new state-of-the-art sandpit for the young students at Nga Tau E Toru Te Kohanga Reo, Te Horo School, Pipiwai.

The Tauraroa Area School PAT class provided all the materials and labour, and the work concluded after four separate day trips where the students built the sandpit on site.

The 12 students were split into two groups - with one group going out into the community on Thursdays and the other group on Fridays.

Trades course teacher Jeremy Hill said the students on the course really benefited from contributing to the community, and enjoyed the opportunities that were offered.

"Already the class has a number of potential hands-on projects planned for the year - building on the excellent work started last year by the school's initial trades course."

The work done in the PAT course complements the work done in the school's building and construction class, taught by Leon Van Rooyen - whose students also assist with local community projects.