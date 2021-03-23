EIT graduation to celebrate 'successful' 2020 academic year

EIT graduates parading through the streets following the graduation ceremony in 2019. Photo Supplied

EIT will stage its graduation with three ceremonies in two days – and for the first time at Toitoi, Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre.

The much-awaited celebrations will be held on Thursday and Friday and include the traditional parades.

The parades through central Hastings start at 4.30pm on Thursday and at 1pm on Friday.

Graduation marks the awarding of diploma, degree and postgraduate qualifications completed last year. EIT's 2019 graduates, whose ceremonies were cancelled last year, were offered the opportunity to cross the stage at this year's ceremonies.

EIT, including campuses in Hawke's Bay, Tairāwhiti and Auckland, awarded 3354 qualifications for 2020.

Of these, 967 (29 per cent) were for degree and postgraduate study, a similar number to previous years - impressive given last year's extraordinary study circumstances.

Covid-19 also affected the delivery of much of the practical and community-based certificate-level offerings. Nonetheless EIT still awarded 2387 certificates and training scheme awards for 2020.

Increasing numbers of people are studying online. In 2020, 7.6 per cent, (801 EIT students) studied fully online, not including during the lockdowns.

"Notable is the growing number of Māori completing qualifications across EIT's various schools," a spokespserson said. "Last year, Māori comprised 45 per cent of EIT Hawke's Bay's student body. Forty-two per cent of EIT's 2020 graduates are Māori."

The valedictorians who will deliver speeches on behalf of their fellow graduates are Wendy Jarnet, receiving her Bachelor in Veterinary Nursing, Jazz Singh who completed a Bachelor in Business Studies and Pairama Wright who will graduate with a Bachelor of Arts, Māori, Honours.