Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Avondale College choir at Rotorua singing gala

The event was held at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre. Photo / NZME

Those who attended a two-day secondary school singing event in Rotorua earlier are being advised to get tested if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms.

A school choir from Avondale College attended the Big Sing gala, along with 11 other choirs from Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Rotorua - a total of 350 students.

They came together on Monday and Tuesday for four sessions of adjudicated performance that were open to the public.

However, the final concert was cancelled just 45 minutes before it was meant to start on Tuesday night after the initial lockdown announcement.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health said there was not a location of interest listed for the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua, relating to the Big Sing event.

A 25-year-old teacher from Avondale College tested positive on Tuesday after her flatmate contracted the virus from a co-worker.

The teacher was at school for two days last week and on Monday this week when she was infectious.

Cadenza co-ordinator Elizabeth Pilaar, from Rotorua, said the Ministry of Health had advised those at the two-day event to get tested if symptoms developed.

"They do not want all 12 choirs - all 350 students - to go and get tested. But because everyone is in level 4 - and effectively at home doing the right thing - that should limit the spread," she said.

"But basically to keep a track of any symptoms - and if they do develop to get tested."

New Zealand Choral Federation chief executive Christine Argyle was staying in contact with Avondale College's choir conductor, Pilaar said.

