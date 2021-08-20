Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Avondale College choir at Rotorua singing gala

Those who attended a two-day secondary school singing event in Rotorua earlier are being advised to get tested if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms.
A school choir from Avondale College attended the Big Sing gala, along with 11 other choirs from Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Rotorua - a total of 350 students.
They came together on Monday and Tuesday for four sessions of adjudicated performance that were open to the public.
However, the final concert was cancelled just 45 minutes before it was meant to start on Tuesday night after the initial lockdown announcement.
On Friday, the Ministry of Health said there was not a location of interest listed for the Energy Events Centre in Rotorua, relating to the Big Sing event.
A 25-year-old teacher from Avondale College tested positive on Tuesday after her flatmate contracted the virus from a co-worker.
The teacher was at school for two days last week and on Monday this week when she was infectious.
Cadenza co-ordinator Elizabeth Pilaar, from Rotorua, said the Ministry of Health had advised those at the two-day event to get tested if symptoms developed.
"They do not want all 12 choirs - all 350 students - to go and get tested. But because everyone is in level 4 - and effectively at home doing the right thing - that should limit the spread," she said.
"But basically to keep a track of any symptoms - and if they do develop to get tested."
New Zealand Choral Federation chief executive Christine Argyle was staying in contact with Avondale College's choir conductor, Pilaar said.
"Once we know the results from that we will notify the other choirs as well. That is where we are at really."
Pilaar said she was still "very glad" the Avondale College was choir was able to attend the event despite the tricky circumstances.
"It was their first time being part of The Big Sing Cadenza. They brought their own flavour which was wonderful and we are just very sorry that this has happened to someone in their school."
In the Bay of Plenty, choirs from Rotorua Boys' High School choir and Bethlehem College attended the event.
Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter said choir members had been advised to contact their doctor and get tested if they felt unwell.
On Thursday evening, Grinter said he was not aware of anyone feeling unwell.
"At the same time, it is comforting to hear that wastewater testing in Rotorua as of today does not reflect any Covid-19 traces."
The school was "keeping an eye" on the situation and would advise choir members of any situation changes.
Bethlehem College principal Larne Edmeades said they had not been contacted by the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Health.
On Thursday evening, he said there was "no major concern" for the students who had returned from Rotorua.
The Ministry of Health said there would likely be further locations of interest as contact tracers interview Covid-19 cases and their close contacts about the places they've been.
"We are asking everyone in New Zealand to be vigilant, get tested if they experience any Covid-19 symptoms and to regularly check the locations of interest," it said.
Ross Lawrenson, professor of population health at the University of Waikato, said any situation where there was contact from a school with known infections was concerning.
However, he suspected risk of Covid-19 spread was "relatively low" at this stage.
"It all depends on whether there was somebody that was infectious at that event, and there is no evidence at the moment that there was."