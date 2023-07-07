Sarah Hinchey and her daughter Olive. Photo / Supplied

At least one in five New Zealanders are classed as neurodivergent, a label that covers conditions such as ADHD, autism and dyslexia - yet society insists everyone should be “normal”. No Such Thing as Normal, a 10-part NZ Herald podcast with broadcaster Sonia Gray, explores how we can do better.

When lecturer Max Pierret begins teaching his neurodiversity and inclusion course at Massey University, the first thing he does is ask the new intake to address their personal biases.

“We all have an idea of what it means to be normal, and we think we know what ADHD, autism and dyslexia look like. So, in many cases we’re judging a child before we get to know them”.

Pierret is speaking on Sonia Gray’s podcast No Such Thing as Normal in the first of a two-part special on education. His course is popular with specialist teachers and those who are looking to upskill to provide more support for children who learn differently.

“When I do this exercise, my students are often surprised by the perceptions and pre-conceived ideas they weren’t aware they had. But in order to really support the children in their care, they have to start by letting go of those biases”.

Education is central to any conversation around neurodiversity. But while we pride ourselves on our inclusive education system, many say the reality is very different.

Massey University Lecturer Maximiliano Pierret with his sons Tobias and Esteban. Photo / Supplied

Gray believes everyone has good intentions but often the resources and the extra training just aren’t available.

“As a parent, I was burnt out,” she says, of her time advocating for her daughter Inez. “But teachers are burnt out, those at the Ministry of Education are burnt out, and the kids who need help still aren’t getting it.”

Sarah Hinchey is an example of a parent who is burnt out. She’s the mother of two autistic girls, one who also has selective mutism.

Both girls have found school extremely challenging, and Sarah has struggled to access support within the school.

“I’m exhausted”, she says. “And I’m not the only one.”

Hinchey asked her daughter’s school to get more education on teaching neurodivergent learners. But this request was met with resistance and Hinchey thinks it’s because they couldn’t see the problem.

“My girls internalise their distress, they are not disruptive in class, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need help”.

Long-time Senco (special education needs co-ordinator) Helen McDonald says this is a widespread problem.

“Everyone is so stretched”, she says. “So, schools deal with the most pressing concerns, and those generally don’t involve the kids who are managing to hold it together”.

Broadcaster Sonia Gray. Photo / Michael Craig

McDonald says she was once told by a Ministry of Education representative “don’t call unless it’s real blood or real sex”.

“If they are just threatening it, that’s not enough to get support”.

According to McDonald, a big part of a Senco’s job is transitioning kids into high school. In that process, children with learning or behavioural challenges will have an asterisk beside their name.

“Those ‘asterisks’ are divided out amongst the teachers to share the load,” says McDonald.

“But the asterisk means that before a teacher has even met your child they are flagged as a potential ‘problem’.

“The role of a good Senco is to tell the story of the child, an aspirational story, so that future teachers see them as more than just an asterisk.”

She says parents can help by writing their child’s own story, which includes their challenges and their strengths.

Pierret acknowledges that resources are thin on the ground but says teachers don’t need much to make a difference.

“If they take the time to get to know their neurodivergent students and take a strength-based approach, it makes a world of difference”, he says.

“As adults we don’t remember half of what we learnt in school, but we do remember those teachers that gave us time and really believed in us”.

No Such Thing As Normal was made with the support of NZ On Air.

No Such Thing as Normal is a NZ Herald podcast, with new episodes every Saturday. You can listen to it on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.