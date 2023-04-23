Editorial: Anzac closeness of the past, present and future

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during a joint press conference in Parliament House, Canberra. Photo / AP

Relations between New Zealand and Australia look especially close this Anzac Day, but there’s room for a lot more closeness in the years ahead.

Both countries have different outlooks, accents, domestic politics, strengths and weaknesses. There’s sometimes conflicting interests and rivalry.

But the reasons why the neighbours are long-time friends and allies, means more co-operation is a logical progression with current global pressures.

Beyond history, geography, economies, common culture, values and interests, lies family ties - the booming hybrid species of Aussiekiwis with a foot in both countries. The two countries are one market of more than 31 million people with companies and organisations entwined, just a short flight away.

The Covid-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine, and economic stresses have countries on notice over sudden upheaval, strategic security, and competing powers. It’s made the need for regional friendships, economic diversification and supply resilience more apparent.

It makes sense to focus on strengthening our most important relationship. The historic changes to Australian citizenship rules announced at the weekend to allow a pathway for Kiwis living in Australia, could help set up a more mature way of political co-operation generally.

The countries appear to be heading in a direction of more defence closeness with plans for their armies to work more together and New Zealand considering a non-nuclear, associate role in Aukus.

Then there’s the Covid-19 experience to consider. Should another pandemic strike, a clear possibility would be to make border closures a transtasman bubble from the start, and have a common, in-step response to health measures and vaccines.

The impacts of climate change are major challenges for both countries and another area where there could be greater teamwork beneficial to both.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeals as someone who can listen and get things done. He has taken the heat out of the 501s row, with deportations well down.

It remains to be seen whether the citizenship changes will accelerate New Zealand’s traditional brain drain to Australia, which had been flowing despite the restrictions Kiwis faced. Some sectors face staff shortages and would not want to have to scramble harder to gain or keep people.

The changes will make it easier for the estimated 700,000 New Zealanders living across the ditch which could encourage more to join them. About 400,000 would be eligible for dual citizenship at present. It will bring them the safety net of benefits that the 70,000 Australians living here already have.

If, in uncertain times, people can see their their futures as a smoother mix of opportunities in Australasia as two parts of one bloc, there’s potential to increase stability and prosperity in both countries.

New Zealanders who might have headed offshore to appealing far-away work destinations, could be more inclined to stick nearer to home. That way they could gain the benefits of life in Australia’s bigger society for a while and then return. They could be involved in more businesses that span the Tasman and spend time in both countries.

