ANALYSIS:

After more than 20 years of tensions, the “transtasman family” might ring true once again, after in a single citizenship pathway blow Australia has likely solved two of the most painful issues for New Zealand.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins touched down in Brisbane today, buoyed on by a historic announcement of guaranteed citizenship pathways and the immense relief likely felt by the hundreds of thousands of Kiwis living in Australia who until now might had felt “permanently temporary”.

And while it might be spun by leaders of each nation as addressing primarily that issue of rights, a deeper ramification – and far less politically palatable in Australia – is that it should, eventually, put an end to the disproportionate impact the “corrosive” 501 deportation policy has on Kiwis.

The Australian immigration policy that meant any non-citizen could be deported if convicted and sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for a crime would obviously have much less of an impact if those Kiwis became Australian citizens.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arriving in Brisbane on Saturday. Photo / Michael Neilson

It is seen by those who have been advocating for years as a more long-term fix to the issue, on top of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s directive that such deportations take into account how long someone lived in Australia - which has already halved deportations.

Hipkins has been careful in his language on the vexed issue.

When pressed during a press conference, he admitted guaranteed citizenship pathways would “be a factor” in solving the issue.

This is excellent news for anybody caught up in the system, and a huge win for years of advocacy by successive New Zealand prime ministers of all stripes.

Some give credit to Jacinda Ardern’s blunt speech in Sydney in early 2020, when she called out her counterpart Scott Morrison, going over his head and appealing directly to the Australian public.

“Do not deport your problems,” she said.

Ardern was adored by liberal Australia, and it seems clear she helped build momentum on the issue, along with that of citizenship pathways.

But immigration issues in Australia are still highly political, and thus much of the credit goes to Albanese, who is not only supportive of New Zealand rights, especially so given both countries have Labour-led governments, but he is also riding a wave of popularity not seen by an Australian prime minister in a long time.

Making a concession on Australia’s strict border and immigration policy was previously unimaginable, and he may be the only leader in a long time to have had the political capital to do so.

Hipkins himself even appeared to express surprise when asked if he thought Australia would go this far.

Hipkins also revealed New Zealand did not have to make any concessions.

“This was not a negotiation,” he said.

It contrasts starkly with when the rights were revoked in 2001 by John Howard.

Then-New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark admitted to being between a rock and a hard place in accepting the deal to strip Kiwis of access to social security, with Australia seeking increasing sums of money – well over $1 billion annually in 2023 dollars – due to the migration imbalance and even an implicit threat to end free movement.

Asked if this time the cost had come up, and any exchange of funds offered, Hipkins said this new policy was entirely the prerogative of Australia.

With the two most painful issues now largely resolved the question turns to what now? Where do the two close allies - “family” - now focus their energy?

Hipkins, in Brisbane with Trade Minister Damien O’Connor celebrating 40 years of the Closer Economic Relations free trade agreement, said as always a major focus would be the respective economies of each country.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and delegation at an Aboriginal acknowledgment of country ceremony in Brisbane on Saturday. Photo / Michael Neilson

He also acknowledged 50 years of free movement between each country, and 80 years of diplomatic relations.

The visit comes ahead of Anzac Day on Tuesday, and tomorrow he and Albanese will unveil graves commemorating World War I soldiers, before attending a citizenship ceremony for New Zealanders.

Hipkins also spoke about working better together on climate change, issues in the Pacific, and wider security arrangements, including Aukus.

But perhaps the most immediate step can be seen in the make-up of Hipkins’ trade delegation, with a large proportion of iwi and Māori business leaders from across Aotearoa.

One of the biggest current political issues for the Albanese government is its bid to enshrine in the constitution an indigenous voice to parliament, which would be voted on in a referendum.

Not often does Australia turn to its little sibling New Zealand for advice, but inarguably New Zealand can teach Australia a few things about addressing colonial wrongs and recognising and enhancing indigenous rights - however imperfect a process it has been.

Over the past year, multiple Australian leaders have spoken about lessons that can be learned from New Zealand, and some are even planning visits to New Zealand to witness various Treaty settlement processes, potentially paving the way for a similar redress system across the Tasman.

As Hipkins and the delegation arrived at the Sofitel Hotel, they were greeted with an acknowledgment to country, led by Aboriginal elder Shannon Ruska.

Ruska told the a welcome has always been normal for Aboriginal people, but is now slowly starting to become normal for wider Australian society.

He said the accepted indigenous-led pōwhiri was where they wanted to get to. It was his first time leading a ceremony for a foreign prime minister, and he hoped it would not be the last.

Ngahiwi Tomoana, former long-standing chair of Ngāti Kahungunu iwi, led the response.

He said part of the strong Māori delegation was to show Australian politicians “not to be afraid” of having their indigenous people alongside them.

After Australia opened its arms to New Zealand on one of its most painful issues, it might be New Zealand’s turn to help Australia with what could be its toughest yet.