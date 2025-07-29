Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

What the Government’s passport decision says about priorities – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Behind the bureaucratic brushing-off lies a choice with cultural weight: English back on top, te reo Māori quietly repositioned. Photo / Getty

Behind the bureaucratic brushing-off lies a choice with cultural weight: English back on top, te reo Māori quietly repositioned. Photo / Getty

Opinion

It’s official: “New Zealand” is being bumped back to the top of our passports, before “Aotearoa”.

Let’s applaud the Government’s focus.

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, record wait times in healthcare, and a beleaguered housing market, we’ve taken a bold stand ... on passport wording.

Because what better way to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save