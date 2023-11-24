Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: We can’t just park the congestion problem

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
If we don’t do something, expect ugly scenes like this in the Westfield Newmarket carpark to keep plaguing us. Photo / Coco Veber-Nichols

If we don’t do something, expect ugly scenes like this in the Westfield Newmarket carpark to keep plaguing us. Photo / Coco Veber-Nichols

EDITORIAL:

Retailers who have battled through tough economic times will be hoping for queues at the checkout as the shopping season kicks off in the lead up to Christmas.

Shoppers, however, will no doubt be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand