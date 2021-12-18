Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Variant could be first political stress test for National's new leader

2 minutes to read
Christopher Luxon in the House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Christopher Luxon in the House. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald

New National Party leader Christopher Luxon has got off to a good start in his first public opinion poll but the developing situation over the Omicron variant probably represents his first major political

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.