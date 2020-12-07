Editorial: Sounding the alarm on climate part of a significant global shift

Herman Termeer, 54, watches flames in Chino Hills, California last October. It has been an extreme year for hurricanes, fires, heatwaves, floods, droughts and ice melt. Photo / AP file

Symbolism isn't a substitute for substance, but it is part of the range of weapons to deploy against the climate crisis.

The Government's declaration of a climate emergency and commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 takes its cue from the country's experience of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's the equivalent of sounding the initial warning before the things you don't want to hear are said.

It draws a line between what was discussed before and what is relevant now that we are smack in the middle of this global problem.

It says that the bottom line is we have to deal with the reality of now rather than argue about how we got here.

It's a statement of planning emphasis going forward.

And while it is just a first start and useful framing, that shouldn't be undervalued.

One of the key achievements of New Zealand's pandemic response was the early setting of clear, defined boundaries.

Unfolding events and decisions meant that details later got messy, approaches had to be revised and improved. But the basic goals were imbedded and understood.

Other countries started out with contradictory and confused messaging and found it hard to get on the front foot.

Early public concern and goodwill was squandered.

In some places people psychologically got used to unacceptable things, such as alarmingly high infection rates and death tolls.

Still, the pandemic has created an environment where new approaches can't just be dismissed as impossible because they're different.

With climate, as with the pandemic, the Government has to set the example and framework for cities, towns, businesses and citizens to follow.

The Government plans to have the public sector carbon neutral by 2025. Making public transport electric at local government level is a key goal.

That needs to feed into greater uptake of electric vehicles among the public and expansion of charging facilities.

Intense interest overseas in new tech, climate projects and policy directives which emphasise green concerns should help reinforce New Zealand's approach.

The United States under President-elect Joe Biden, France, Britain, South Korea and Japan have committed to net zero emissions by 2050. Denmark plans to end North Sea oil exploration and shut down its oil industry by 2050. Britain has a new goal of cutting 1990-level emissions by 68 per cent by 2030.

The incoming Biden administration plans to advance climate goals in all government agencies and is also focusing on the jobs and industries that dealing with the crisis will bring. Countries such as China, Japan and South Korea will also see technological opportunities.

The strong push from the US and Britain, which hosts a summit next weekend on the crisis and the UN climate conference in Glasgow next year, already appear to be having an impact on ally Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly plans to abandon a policy of using Kyoto Protocol carryover credits to achieve its emission reduction targets, which could eventually result in a stronger stance.

Sometimes essential issues simply have to be presented in stark terms so the stakes are underlined and people pick up on it.

Having now rung the bells and lit the war beacons for a planet in peril, our own Government has to follow through.