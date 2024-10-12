Since then, Costello has forged her own path. In December last year, shortly after being appointed Associate Health Minister, she sent health officials a document which claimed “nicotine is as harmful as caffeine” – a phrase pushed by the tobacco industry – and argued that Labour’s smokefree generation policy was “nanny state nonsense”.

In February, she denied the existence of the document in response to a written parliamentary question. The Chief Ombudsman has since ruled she had acted “contrary to law” in withholding the information and forced her to apologise and release it. Costello still maintains she does not know who wrote the document or who gave it to her.

In July, she halved the excise tax on heated tobacco products (HTPs), at a cost of up to $216 million, on the grounds they would help people give up smoking – a claim ridiculed by public health experts. Those experts were supported by Treasury advice, which said HTPs were toxic and more harmful than vaping.

The advice also showed tobacco company Philip Morris’ IQOS device was the only heated tobacco product available in New Zealand. Costello replied that she had taken independent advice but refused to say what it was.

At this point, the saga descended into farce. It has emerged in the last few weeks that the IQOS device cannot be sold legally in New Zealand under anti-vaping laws – which Costello tried and failed to postpone further – and that her independent advice was a grab-bag of articles with little or no relevance to the argument.

Costello has consistently denied any links to the tobacco industry. But it is a bad look, to say the least, that it has been the main beneficiary of her actions, especially Philip Morris, for which two former senior NZ First staffers work.

The bigger issue is the damage she is doing to New Zealanders’ health. A Lancet article last week calculated a worldwide generational tobacco ban could save more than 1.1 million deaths from lung cancer, including 11,600 in Australia and New Zealand. Costello has a lot to answer for.