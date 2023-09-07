Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Royals

Editorial: Queen Elizabeth’s death, King Charles’ accession and the monarchy’s relevance a year on

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The Queen in 2012. Photo / AP

The Queen in 2012. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

A year ago today, on September 8, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland after 70 years on the British throne, and New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand