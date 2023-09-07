The Queen in 2012. Photo / AP

EDITORIAL

A year ago today, on September 8, 2022, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland after 70 years on the British throne, and New Zealand had a new head of state, King Charles III.

The much-loved and respected Queen had been the longest-reigning British monarch, and heralding in a new King after such a long period was of no small significance.

The pomp and pageantry the Brits do so well was on full display.

There are many images that will be seared into the collective memory: the scenes in the immediate aftermath as the Queen’s coffin made its way south, along lonely country roads and town and city high streets lined with mourners; the monarch lying in state at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral and then London’s Westminster Hall, where the “Queue” of people snaking around the centre’s famous landmarks to pay their respects became so much a part of the public conversation it garnered its own Twitter handle and BBC weather report; the seas of flowers that sprung up around the UK; the state funeral attended by dignitaries and leaders from around the world.

The collective grief and love were palpable, even amid conversations about the future of the monarchy and its relevance - both in Britain and in the diminishing number of Commonwealth countries that retain the sovereign as head of state.

King Charles’ accession brought comfort to many, however, and there was no sense from the crowds who turned out for his tour of the union, and then the coronation, that this was an institution in its death throes.

A wicker crown sits atop floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Green Park, Central London after the monarch's death in September 2022. Photo / Helen Speirs

In the past year, the support for the new King appears solid. While there is outrage at some members of the royal family’s unedifying behaviour, there is also sympathy for Charles, and respect for the way he is handling both Andrew and Harry as they continue to make controversial headlines, and as he strives for a slimmed-down monarchy that is more relevant today.

With him being a long-standing “greenie” in a climate crisis and having a solid hand on the tiller in a time of global uncertainty, and with the well-liked Prince William and Catherine in the wings, many still clearly look to the Crown to provide a semblance of stability.

What about here, though?

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins believes it is inevitable New Zealand will become a republic sooner rather than later. National leader Christopher Luxon believes the same, although he says it won’t be on his watch.

Polls here to and fro somewhat, but largely show no overwhelming appetite for immediate change.

However, there are undoubtedly aspects of the colonial past that sit uncomfortably, and an increasing number of countries have ditched their historic ties with the monarchy and have become, or are on the path to becoming, a republic - Barbados being the most recent. Australians voted down the idea some 20 years ago but appear increasingly vocal on the issue, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese may put it to the test again if there is a mood for change after the referendum on Aboriginal people having a “voice” in Parliament.

King Charles III meets Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Buckingham Palace in May this year. Photo / via AP

The enormous cost of maintaining the monarch is also a concern, but the intertwining of military history, religion, politics, law, architecture, arts and literature across centuries will not make separation easy.

And in New Zealand, the constitutional relationship between Māori and the Crown, through Te Tiriti o Waitangi, further complicates any changes here.

In the meantime, there are any number of more pressing issues clamouring for attention in the lead-up to and aftermath of the election.