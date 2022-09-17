Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
ROYALS

Queen Elizabeth death: Is this really what the end of the monarchy looks like?

By Helen Speirs - in the UK
6 mins to read
NZ Herald's Adam Pearse reports from London as PM Ardern meets with the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles III reveals his deep affection for NZ and the queue wait stretches to 24 hours. Video / AP

NZ Herald's Adam Pearse reports from London as PM Ardern meets with the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles III reveals his deep affection for NZ and the queue wait stretches to 24 hours. Video / AP

OPINION: In London for pivotal royal events more than 20 years apart - the deaths of Princess Diana and Her Majesty the Queen - Helen Speirs finds it hard to believe another extraordinary outpouring of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.