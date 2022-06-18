Editorial: Prince Andrew imbroglio and splitting heirs

Prince Andrew at a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of his father Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Photo / Richard Pohle, Pool via AP

EDITORIAL

Imbroglio is such a lovely word for a complicated and embarrassing situation.

The continued presence of Prince Andrew at official events over recent weeks has offered opportunities to reflect on the Italian word and its implications.

We are told the Duke of York was finally barred from this week's Order of the Garter service after an intervention from Prince Charles and Prince William who feared a public "backlash".

It seems a lightbulb went on over someone's head at Buckingham Palace after the open-mouthed responses to Andrew escorting the Queen in front of the world's media for Prince Philip's televised memorial service.

As royal commentator Daniela Elser writes, no single person has done more to mortally wound the monarchy in the past century.

He has never been charged with a crime, nor is there any suggestion he might be, but he happily spent several nights enjoying the hospitality of a man who was on a sex offenders' register. A notorious photograph shows the Duke with his hand draped around a young woman who has since claimed she was trafficked as a sexual plaything for Jeffrey Epstein's friends.

Faced with a growing scandal about his association with Epstein and the young woman, the Duke of York recorded an hour-long interview without a single word of support for those abused by his old pal.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Andrew is the first to be born to a reigning monarch for 103 years and has a long history of maximising his birthright while harming the very establishment that spoon-fed him.

Sure, his life has not been without merit. The ninth man in succession to the throne served for 22 years in the Royal Navy and saw active service in the Falklands War. He was a special trade representative for the UK government until 2011.

But his is a name now synonymous with scandal and wanton exploitation of privilege.

To their credit, heirs one and two - Charles and William - have at least read the room enough to insist Andrew relinquish his front-row seat at formal occasions.

This imbroglio should embrace another Italian concept and become recluso - much less seen and heard.