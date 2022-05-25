Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Editorial: Police crackdown on gangs can't come soon enough

3 minutes to read
This window frame was peppered by gunshots in Papatoetoe on Tuesday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

This window frame was peppered by gunshots in Papatoetoe on Tuesday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

In recent years, the police hierarchy has focused on the wider picture of what causes crime, and worked through the issues behind offending.

One key strategy, although not officially launched or announced to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.