Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Our Heroes pick up the ball and run with it

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell. Photo / Peter Meecham, File

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell. Photo / Peter Meecham, File

EDITORIAL

Fonterra chief executive officer Miles Hurrell took on the role three years ago when the ensuing challenges we now know about were unthinkable.

The Covid pandemic threw international commerce into chaos. Yet, Hurrell’s position

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand