Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers at Nato headquarters in Brussels. Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert, AP

EDITORIAL

Words and sanctions have so far failed to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and annexation of Ukraine but this week marks an important step. It’s essential that New Zealand is represented there.

With suggestions of a negotiated end to the 13-month war petering out, the Ukrainians anticipate a counter-offensive that could begin as soon as this month.

It is all the more important then that New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta is to be seen this week standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Nato in Brussels.

Mahuta knows her presence at the meeting is valuable in expressing the country’s ongoing condemnation of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Though not a member of the Nato alliance, New Zealand is described as “a long-standing and like-minded partner”. Nato and New Zealand have been engaged in dialogue and co-operation for more than 25 years, including support for Nato-led efforts in Afghanistan between 2001 and 2021.

This week’s meeting in Brussels, as well as being crucial due to the Russian threat of a renewed offensive in Ukraine, is also historic, as Nato picks up another member nation.

Finland became the 31st member immediately preceding the two-day meeting of Allied foreign ministers and joins the discussions as Nato again addresses Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine and is expected to agree to start work on developing a multi-year programme of support.

But Nato members will also discuss threats and challenges from the south, the importance of increased defence investment, and China’s growing alignment with Russia. Nato’s Indo-Pacific partners, including New Zealand, as well as the European Union, will also join for a discussion on the global consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed Finland’s accession, saying: “It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security, and for Nato as a whole.” As a “like-minded partner”, what is good for Nato is good for New Zealand.

On Wednesday night, our time, a statement is due to be issued by the Nato Secretary General with representatives of Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Expect a united voice of condemnation, but also renewed vows of relations with Nato.

Some critics of Nato, Putin included, have argued that Nato’s expansion and deployment of troops and military assets closer to Russia’s borders has exacerbated tensions and contributed to a new Cold War. But Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forced Finland’s hand.

Finland shares a 1340km border with Russia and, unlike most members of the alliance, did not cut defence spending and investment after the Cold War. Joining Nato helps the alliance to fill a major gap in the strategically-important Baltic Sea region in Europe’s north.

Member nations have already been conducting military drills in Finland, and Nato membership may turn some Russian attention away from Ukraine.

Mahuta’s week abroad, while taking the opportunity to stand with other nations over Russia’s aggression, is timely, to renew ties with Nato as it grows in membership and global influence.