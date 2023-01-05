Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Editorial: NZ following widespread expert advice with decision on travellers from China

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL:

New Zealand is following widely expressed expert advice by choosing not to impose coronavirus checks on travellers from China.

New Zealand Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said on Wednesday that scientists from

