Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: New Zealanders waiting on Government action on food bills, cost of living crisis

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Grocery bills continue to climb but what exactly is the Government doing about it? Photo / 123rf

Grocery bills continue to climb but what exactly is the Government doing about it? Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Rats peeking out of shelves in some supermarkets, mice running around the aisles in others, pigeons helping themselves to the pick ‘n’ mix – all of these have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand