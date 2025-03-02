“This tragedy is a reminder of the risks in alpine environments,” said MSC chief executive Mike Daisley. “To prevent further tragedies, we strongly advise people to carefully assess their ability, fitness and gear, and check the weather conditions before undertaking Brewster Track, especially if considering going beyond Brewster Hut.”

This advice, while specific to Brewster Track, is valid for anywhere in New Zealand’s alpine landscapes, particularly on unmarked terrain.

“As an alpine environment, the weather is highly changeable and prone to low cloud, rain and freezing temperatures. These conditions increase the hazards considerably, making the rock slabs and steep terrain slippery, as well as hindering navigation,” Daisley added.

According to the MSC, in the last five years until December 31, 2024 there have been 20 search-and-rescue operations in the Brewster Track area, involving 43 people, with one fatality in that period. This has prompted the creation, in April last year, of the Brewster inter-agency taskforce, a prevention collaboration that includes the MSC and the Department of Conservation (DoC) working alongside New Zealand Police and the local Land Search and Rescue team. As part of the taskforce, a number of initiatives have so far been implemented, including new DoC signage for Brewster Track and at the hut, and further work is under way.

In another part of Mt Aspiring National Park, a search continues for missing Argentine hiker Hector Gaston Artigau, a 21-year-old who is believed to have fallen into the water while hiking on the Rob Roy Glacier Track.

News of people suffering injuries or dying in New Zealand’s wilderness is, sadly, far too common.

We need clear messaging about the levels of difficulty and the dangers of some of our outdoor spaces, particularly in alpine environments where conditions can change rapidly and catch out even the most experienced trampers.

From a personal safety perspective, if you are heading into the outdoors, please assess your skills and study your route and, regardless of your level of expertise, always carry a personal locator beacon. If you don’t own one, you can rent one from a number of DoC visitor centres and some outdoor stores across New Zealand.