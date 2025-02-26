Advertisement
Woman dies after fall in ‘exposed and difficult terrain’ in Mt Aspiring National Park

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A woman has died after slipping and hitting her head while tramping in Otago’s Mt Aspiring National Park.

A police spokesperson confirmed it had received a report that a woman – attempting to make her way across “exposed and difficult terrain” – had fallen several metres on Friday, February 21.

“The incident happened about 7pm after she, along with one other, left Brewster Hut to reach the glacier fields,” police said.

“The woman was sadly located deceased, and her death has been referred to the coroner.”

A man told Otago Daily Times he was on Mt Aspiring near Brewster Hut when a distraught young Frenchman ran toward him.

He said his female tramping partner had “slipped up by the glacier, hit her head and died”.

“He came running down, crying and asking for help,” the man said.

“I was the first person who met him coming down.”

It was understood the young male tramper had run through the challenging terrain to Brewster Hut – an estimated 90-minute walk – after the woman had fallen.

The ODT reported the woman who died and her tramping partner were both in their 20s.

In a statement to Facebook, the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the tragic incident, “resulting in the death of a young tramper”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all those affected by this loss. We also acknowledge the efforts of the Otago Rescue Helicopter crew and Wānaka LandSAR team for their swift response. Our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.

“This tragedy is a reminder of the risks in alpine environments. If heading beyond Brewster Hut, ensure you have the experience and equipment to navigate unmarked terrain safely, and pay close attention to the weather which can change quickly.”

