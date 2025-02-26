Reduction in ram raids, Christopher Luxon arrives in Hanoi and concern over opioid use in the workplace. | NZ Herald News Update

A woman has died after slipping and hitting her head while tramping in Otago’s Mt Aspiring National Park.

A police spokesperson confirmed it had received a report that a woman – attempting to make her way across “exposed and difficult terrain” – had fallen several metres on Friday, February 21.

“The incident happened about 7pm after she, along with one other, left Brewster Hut to reach the glacier fields,” police said.

“The woman was sadly located deceased, and her death has been referred to the coroner.”

A man told Otago Daily Times he was on Mt Aspiring near Brewster Hut when a distraught young Frenchman ran toward him.