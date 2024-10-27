“Now, because I’ve been so unwell in the past, I get seen with more urgency. There’s a sense of having to get so unwell to qualify for public treatment,” she said.

According to Dr Paul Skirrow, a clinical psychologist and senior lecturer at the University of Otago, “successive governments have consistently failed to meet the needs of what has been described as the ‘missing middle’ in mental healthcare”.

“The focus of specialist mental health services has tended to be on people with high acuity (highly unwell, highly suicidal or violent – sometimes described as having ‘severe’ mental health issues). More recently, there has been a focus on primary mental healthcare, with short-term (one to six sessions) generic counselling and educational interventions (typically aimed at people described as having ‘mild’ mental health issues). However, there are thousands of people who have more chronic conditions like OCD (often described as having ‘moderate’ mental health issues) [who] could be helped by having access to evidence-based psychological therapies,” Skirrow said.

The options for those people, with conditions that aren’t just mild but are also not “severe enough”, usually lie within the private sector – which comes with its own set of constraints. This often means for that “missing middle”, accessing treatment is a financial decision, and one many cannot afford to make.

Dougal Sutherland, clinical psychologist at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington, recently wrote a piece for The Conversation about how the Government’s latest mental health targets are not enough.

The new targets announced by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey include 80% of people accessing specialist services being seen within three weeks, and 95% of people presenting for mental health needs at an emergency department being seen and discharged or transferred within six hours.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Government has also promised to train 500 professionals each year and allocate 25% of funding to prevention and early intervention.

As Sutherland points out, “despite a number of high-quality reviews, there is a lack of data on the total costs required to have a mental health system that meets the needs of New Zealanders”.

“Targets can be helpful in motivating and focusing efforts. But to be truly effective, they need to include the whole system, not just the front door,” he said.

“Appropriately staffing mental health services is a key underlying factor in helping the Government reach its new targets. To this end, the new goal is to train 500 mental health professionals a year, an increase of 17% on the present 428 a year. However, to date there are no details on which professional groups within the sector are to be trained. The shortage of psychologists and psychiatrists within New Zealand is widely acknowledged,” he added.

“Failure to increase numbers of psychiatrists and psychologists will severely limit the effectiveness of specialist services and could effectively nullify any benefit gained from faster access.”

No one in New Zealand should feel like Butler and all the others who have a sense they need to get worse before they can get our attention and qualify for treatment within the public system.

We must ensure our healthcare system is robust across the board, not just “at the front door”.