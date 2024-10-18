Home / New Zealand

'I was afraid I'd murder my daughter’: Kiwis reveal what's really like to have OCD

Vera Alves
By
NZ Herald Planning Editor and Herald on Sunday columnist·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

It is estimated 100,000 people in New Zealand, or 2% of the country’s population, live with (OCD), a condition characterised by repetitive intrusive thoughts and compulsive behaviours. Treatment is complex and can be expensive, meaning people become more unwell if they cannot afford it. Vera Alves spoke to three Kiwis about their life with OCD.

From the day Catherine Lees walked into her GP’s office and explained how she was feeling to the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand