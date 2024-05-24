Voyager 2023 media awards
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder: When intrusive thoughts lead to compulsive behaviours

Catherine Sylvester
By
11 mins to read
Amy Hill speaks out about living with OCD.

Staying up for hours at night checking and rechecking the house is safe, washing the body and clothes after using the toilet, and backtracking steps until a ‘good thought’ has entered the mind are some Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) live with. They feel compelled to undertake these rituals to alleviate fears something bad will happen if they don’t. Catherine Sylvester finds out what it’s really like to live with the “exhausting and debilitating” condition OCD.

