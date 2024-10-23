Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Do retailers have reasons to be optimistic? We’ll soon find out

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The Mānawa Bay shopping centre and its many hectares of floor space are likely to see increased traffic over Labour weekend and the holiday season build-up. Photo / Michael Craig

The Mānawa Bay shopping centre and its many hectares of floor space are likely to see increased traffic over Labour weekend and the holiday season build-up. Photo / Michael Craig

EDITORIAL

New Zealand retailers are feeling more confident than they were last quarter, according to a survey by Retail NZ.

The third quarter (Q3) Retail Radar survey of Retail NZ members points to an improvement in confidence, with 65% confident or very confident that their business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand