Editorial: Destruction of Aspen the dog - punitive or preventative?

A High Court upholding of the order to destroy a husky dog named Aspen in Auckland has raised debate around how we punish animals while protecting others.

Aspen was first in trouble for chasing chickens in August 2019. Nine months later he was again off his lead near Waiake Beach in Torbay, when he killed a chicken at the same property where he had earlier chased chooks before running to a neighbouring property and killing a child's pet guinea pig named Bert.

His owners, Alexandra and Graham Johnston, were ordered to pay reparations to the other animal owners and a fine. But the Dog Control Act also dictates that Aspen, who was rescued by the couple and their son four years ago, be destroyed.

It is a sad verdict for the Johnston family; and just as sad for the owners of the chicken and Bert the guinea pig. We cannot have dogs cutting loose to savage other pets. But surely we have the means to punish owners; and to order conditions to prevent an animal unleashing on its instincts.

The Johnstons are fighting for judges to be given more discretion when dealing with errant dogs, and it does certainly appear the current rules are too prescriptive.

By coincidence, the same week the Johnstons were in court fighting for Aspen, the Ministry for Primary Industries announced no charges would be laid over the deaths of almost 180,000 chickens after a power cut at a West Auckland broiler farm.

Yet a dog pays with his life for an atrocity of a much lesser scale.