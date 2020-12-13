Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Covid 19 coronavirus - Transtasman travel bubble patience required

4 minutes to read

A critical care nurse in the United States speaks to a Covid-19 patient. Photo / AP file

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL:

In this era of instant gratification, having to deny ourselves things we want to do this year has been like slipping back into bygone times.

During the pandemic, many personal events and gatherings have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
NewsletterClicker

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.