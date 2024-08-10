Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Coalition’s rapid policy changes hit tangata whenua hard

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Act co-leader David Seymour, during a Post Cabinet media press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti and Act co-leader David Seymour, during a Post Cabinet media press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell


Recently, Parliament passed a bill requiring councils with Māori wards established since 2020 to hold a binding referendum or abolish the ward.

The policy change is the latest in a series of legislative

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand