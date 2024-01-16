Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Education

Editorial: Classroom cellphone ban gives teachers a fighting chance

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The new New Zealand Government has moved to ban cellphones in schools.

The new New Zealand Government has moved to ban cellphones in schools.

EDITORIAL

When Kiwi students go back to school over the next few weeks, many will experience a big shock: cellphones will be banned in classrooms.

For many teachers, parents and older Kiwis who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand