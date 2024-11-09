Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Auckland’s 96-day rail shutdown a devastating blow for business owners

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Minister of Transport Simeon Brown and Acting Mayor of Auckland Desley Simpson talk to the media in Mt Eden. Video / NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

Auckland’s train services will be suspended for almost 100 days between this Christmas and January 2026, to allow for improvements to be made to the rail network ahead of the City Rail Link project’s completion.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Acting Auckland Mayor Desley Simpson

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand